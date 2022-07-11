Rohit defends Virat, says it has happened to me also, we back quality of player

It was another failure for Virat Kohli (11) in India’s 17-run loss in the third T20 International match against England.

Kohli was caught at the cover while trying to manufacture a third consecutive hit after collecting a four and a straight six off David Willey.

Virat Kohli’s lean patch has gone past two and half years now. However, India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday defended Kohli’s form and said he too had gone through the lean patch and the team management is backing Virat Kohli.

“Form upar neeche hota hai, player (Virat Kohli) ka quality kabhi kharab nahi hota hai. (There will always be ups and downs in the cricketer’s form but players’ quality will never fade away.) We should always keep this in mind that there is a quality in certain players and we as a team back that quality,” Rohit told reporters when he was asked about Virat Kohli’s place in India’s T20I side.

“When someone is scoring consistently for so long, we can’t overlook his contribution if he is not scoring in one or two series or in one or two years. We know the importance of Virat Kohli. The experts have got all the right to talk about it but for us these things don’t matter,” he added.

Rohit also questions the cricket experts’ relentless dig at former India captain Virat Kohli. Kohli hasn’t been among big runs for nearly three years now and the World Cup-winning all-rounder feels that Indian team management will be doing disservice if in-form players aren’t given enough opportunities to showcase their skills.

“Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped,” Kapil told ABP News.

Kapil had no hesitation in saying that Kohli is currently looking like a shadow of his old self.

“Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn’t performing, then you can’t keep the performing youngsters out of the team,” said the legendary cricketer.

Rohit didn’t name the expert but took a sly dig on former India all-rounder, who insisted that playing XI should be selected based on current form and not past reputations.

“We don’t listen much to the outside noise. I don’t know who these experts are. I don’t understand why they are called experts. They are watching the game from outside, they don’t know what is going on inside in the dressing room,” said Rohit.

“There’s always a thought process behind picking up a team. We try to back our players, the people watching the game from outside don’t know about it,” he added.

India will play the first game of the three-match ODI series against England at the Oval on Tuesday.