Roger Binny elected president of KSCA, Brijesh loyalists sweep polls

Former India cricketer Roger Binny and his team swept the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) election held here on Thursday.

It was outgoing KSCA supremo Brijesh Patel, whose panel swept the polls and he thus retains control of the association. Patel in BCCI politics is known to be a close ally of former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

Roger Binny was elected as the president while J Abhiram became the vice-president. Santosh Menon and Shavir Tarapore were elected as secretary and joint secretary, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, who was elected Treasurer, told PTI.

Binny defeated Captain M M Harish, while Abhiram won against former journalist Joseph Hoover. Santosh Menon and Mruthyunjaya defeated Raghuram and B N Madhukar respectively. Tarapore won against Preet Hegde, the new treasurer of KSCA said.

There were 1,066 voters. It was a landslide victory for Binny, Mruthyunjaya added.

Jailed and tainted former Odisha CA boss’ son to represent state at BCCI AGM

The Odisha Cricket Association Thursday nominated tainted and jailed former supremo Asirbad Behera’s son Sanjay Behera as its representative at the BCCI AGM on October 23.

Sanjay has recently been elected secretary of the association as his father, who has been arrested by the CBI for his active connection with a chit-fund scam, voted from jail.

The Special General Meeting of OCA held under the chairmanship of Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, president, OCA, was attended by 57 out of 73 members. The meeting was held in Cuttack.

“It is unanimously resolved that Sri Sanjay Behera (Secretary, OCA) is nominated to be the representative of the Odisha Cricket Association in relation to the election to be held at the General Meeting of the BCCI on 23.10.2019 pursuant to the e-mail communication dated 26.09.2019 received from the Electoral Officer, BCCI,” an official statement issued by the OCA said.