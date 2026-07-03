‘Enjoy Messi every single day’: De Paul urges fans to cherish Argentina legend at World Cup 2026

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul believes fans should cherish every appearance by Lionel Messi rather than dwell on farewell countdowns. Messi, playing in his record sixth World Cup, remains at the top of his game and has set the tournament alight with sensational performances match after match.

Starting with a hat-trick against Algeria in the campaign opener, followed by a brace against Austria and a stunning free-kick goal against Jordan, Messi has turned back the clock and is spearheading a hungry Argentine side on a historic quest to defend their world title.

At 39, Messi may well be playing his final tournament in Argentina colours, but De Paul dismissed suggestions that the team should be bracing for life after their talismanic captain.