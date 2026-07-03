‘Enjoy Messi every single day’: De Paul urges fans to cherish Argentina legend at World Cup 2026

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Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul believes fans should cherish every appearance by Lionel Messi rather than dwell on farewell countdowns. Messi, playing in his record sixth World Cup, remains at the top of his game and has set the tournament alight with sensational performances match after match.
Starting with a hat-trick against Algeria in the campaign opener, followed by a brace against Austria and a stunning free-kick goal against Jordan, Messi has turned back the clock and is spearheading a hungry Argentine side on a historic quest to defend their world title.
At 39, Messi may well be playing his final tournament in Argentina colours, but De Paul dismissed suggestions that the team should be bracing for life after their talismanic captain.
“For me, the main thing is to enjoy Leo Messi every single day, just as every Argentine citizen does,” De Paul, who earned the nickname “Messi’s bodyguard” from fans for his constant protection of his captain on the pitch, told reporters ahead of Friday’s last-32 clash against Cape Verde in Miami.
“Of course, we always value those things more than what we don’t have anymore. That’s part of life. But we are all enjoying having him around,” he added.
Messi currently leads the Golden Boot race with six goals in three games, alongside Kylian Mbappe.
De Paul, who joined Messi at Inter Miami from Atlético Madrid last year, also paid tribute to his relationship with his skipper, describing their friendship as one of the most important things in his life. “It means a lot to be a good friend of Lionel Messi. Friendship is one of the most important things that we all have. I consider myself a very lucky man – for being there, sharing moments with him on and off the pitch. That makes me really proud,” he said.
Argentina will face Cape Verde, a small island nation that has surprised everyone by punching well above their weight. De Paul admitted Argentina had expected to face either European champions Spain or Uruguay in the knockout rounds rather than Cape Verde.
“When the draw was announced, we realised that we might have to face a World Cup winner or national teams with major players playing in big leagues,” De Paul said.
But he also warned against underestimating their African opponents, a sentiment echoed by coach Lionel Scaloni.
“We’re facing a team that played very well during the group stages. They played very well against their opponents. I think we need to be very responsible when it comes to tomorrow’s game, because it’s a very important match for us,” said De Paul.
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