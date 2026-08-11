WATCH: Rocky Flintoff slams his first professional century for Lancashire

Former England all rounder Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky on Tuesday slammed his maiden professional senior century for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup match against Somerset. Rocky scored 123 runs in 76 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes as Lancashire posted 443-6.

Rocky was Lancashire’s youngest player when he made his debut aged 16 years and 113 days in the One Day Cup in 2024. Last year, he grabbed headlines when he struck his maiden century for the England lions against Cricket Australia XI. At 16 years 291 days old, Rocky had also become the youngest player to score a maiden ton for the Lions, surpassing his father who scored his maiden 100 at the age of 20 yrs 28 days.