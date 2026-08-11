WATCH: Rocky Flintoff slams his first professional century for Lancashire

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Former England all rounder Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky on Tuesday slammed his maiden professional senior century for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup match against Somerset. Rocky scored 123 runs in 76 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes as Lancashire posted 443-6.
Rocky was Lancashire’s youngest player when he made his debut aged 16 years and 113 days in the One Day Cup in 2024. Last year, he grabbed headlines when he struck his maiden century for the England lions against Cricket Australia XI. At 16 years 291 days old, Rocky had also become the youngest player to score a maiden ton for the Lions, surpassing his father who scored his maiden 100 at the age of 20 yrs 28 days.
In 2024, Flintoff picked his son for England Lions, with Rocky getting a late call-up to a tour of South Africa after becoming the youngest player to score a century for England Under-19s in July.
“Look at that celebration, it means a lot to him!” 🥳
An unforgettable moment for Flintoff! 🤩
🌹 #RedRoseTogether https://t.co/xtGhdpBxai pic.twitter.com/IcoAezYtWT
— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 11, 2026
On Saturday, Rocky’s father Andrew decided to step down as head coach of the England Lions. Flintoff, who began the role in September 2024, said he prides himself in helping develop England’s best young cricketers.
“Unfortunately I’ve made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions,” the 48-year-old said in a statement issued by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
“Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop,” he added.
Flintoff, who returned to cricket after a major accident while filming for television programme ‘Top Gear’, has taken up the head coach’s position of Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder.
“I can’t wait to get started with the (Sydney) Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me, he said.
Mike Yardy will replace Flintoff for the four-day Professional County Club Select XI match against Pakistan Men, which begins at Beckenham on August 12.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.