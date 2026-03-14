Robin Uthappa on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He is riding his luck a little bit…’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s achievements in the cricketing fraternity need no introduction. The teenager has already slammed an IPL century and also a ton in the U-19 World Cup final help India win the title. However, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has thrown caution to the wind for the youngster and said he feels Sooryavanshi is riding his luck a bit and might face a few issues when the standard gets higher.

“I have been keenly observing every game Vaibhav is playing over the last 12 months,” Uthappa said on Star Sports.

“He is phenomenal. But if you are going to watch him bat, I feel he is riding his luck a little bit. And when the standard gets a little bit higher, little tougher, and people now know where to bowl to him. The novelty has worn off. I think that right now, he is riding that luck a little bit, which is fine. I think this season will be educational for him and will serve him in the long run. He will still score runs, but I don’t think he will be all that he was last year,” he added.