‘I believe I have a World Cup left in me’: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa last played for India in 2015. (Source: File Photo) Robin Uthappa last played for India in 2015. (Source: File Photo)

Robin Uthappa, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 with India, still believes that he can still feature in a World Cup, and is targeting a comeback to the national team in the shortest format of the game.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, the 34-year-old batsman said, “Right now I want to be competitive. I still have that fire burning in me, I really want to compete and do well. I honestly believe I have a World Cup left in me, so I’m pursuing that, especially the shortest format.”

The blessings of Lady Luck or God or whatever you call it, plays a massive factor. In the subcontinent and India especially, with the amount of talent that we do have in our country, all of those aspects become evident,” he added.

Uthappa has made sporadic appearances in international cricket ever since his comeback in 2011, with just eight ODIs and four T20Is to his name. Still, he continues to believe that there’s an “outside chance”.

“You can never write yourself off. Especially if you believe you have the ability and you know that there is an outside chance. So I still believe in that outside chance,” he said.

“I still believe that things can go my way and I probably can be a part of a World Cup-winning team and play an integral role in that as well. Those dreams are still alive and I think I’ll keep playing cricket till that is alive.”

Although he last played for India in July 2015, Uthappa has had great success in the IPL, with the franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, in his twilight, the Rajasthan Royals batsman aims to reinvent himself as a finisher for India and has begun training keeping that in mind.

“What I’ve been trying to do is to make sure that I’m well prepared,” he explained. “Opening the batting is something I can do at any point of time. I’m trying to make sure I’m well equipped to bat in the middle order as well.”

“One of the things that we need today in Indian cricket is a good finisher, and that’s something that I’m pursuing and working hard on. It’s something I’m looking forward to improving on a day to day basis.”

Uthappa has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is in national colours, and has scored 249 runs in T20Is at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 118.00.

