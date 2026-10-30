Feels like destiny: Mumbai Indians batting coach Uthappa on return to franchise

Robin Uthappa, who was on Friday appointed as the batting coach of the Mumbai Indians, said that his return to the franchise where he had made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut back in 2008 was destiny. In the 2008 season for Mumbai, Uthappa had scored 320 runs from 14 matches at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 114.69.

“I am just genuinely happy to be back … thrilled about this and delighted to have this opportunity to work with this special set of cricketers and this franchise. Incredible, and it just feels like destiny, to be honest. As in, I started my IPL career with Mumbai Indians, and I start my IPL coaching career with Mumbai Indians, which seems like destiny to me,” Uthappa said in a video uploaded by MI on the franchise’s social media handle.

The former India batter, who won the IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, also said that they have to earn the trust back of the Mumbai fans. The Mumbai Indians last won an IPL title in 2020 and since then have finished 5th, 10th, 4th, 10th, 4th and 9th.

Robbie talks about a new role at a familiar place, the clarity he wants to give to youngsters, and making MI a force outside of Wankhede too! 👊 Watch to hear from our new Men’s Batting Coach! 😁 https://t.co/mrFysRgF1r — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2026

“Today, we find ourselves back in that similar situation right now where the trust of the fans needs to be earned again. We come in again as underdogs. It’s been one full cycle, and we’re back to where we started again, which is nice,” Uthappa said.

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“We’re a force to reckon with at home. I want to take that same emotion, that same energy to every venue away from home. My goal would be to make sure that that sense of intimidation that teams feel when they come to Mumbai Indians, to the Paltan — I want them to feel that same intimidation when we go away from home as well. And to be able to be on the same side as the Mumbai Indians fans. On the same side of the Paltan. So I’m looking forward to playing a part in that journey of earning the fans’ trust back and making sure that this underdog journey will be one to be remembered,” he added.

Mumbai Indians on Friday announced a set of new coaches for the IPL 2027 season, with Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni returning to the franchise they had once represented in the tournament.

While Uthappa was appointed as the batting coach, former New Zealand pacer McClenaghan will take over as the bowling coach from Lasith Malinga.