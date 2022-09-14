Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. “It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all,” he posted on Twitter.

“It’s been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must come to an end and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in life,” he wrote in a note, shared on Twitter.

He also thanked his former IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and current team Chennai Super Kings. In last season’s IPL, Uthappa played 12 matches for Chennai Super Kings and scored 230 runs with his highest score being 88. Chennai, however, would fail to qualify for the play-off stages.

— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

Uthappa made his ODI debut against England in Guwahati and went on to play 46 ODIs for India and scored 934 runs. He would also go on to represent India in 13 T20Is, scoring 249 runs.

