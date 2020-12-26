scorecardresearch
Robin Jackman, former cricketer, commentator dies at 75

Robin Jackman, one of the most recognizable voices from the cricket commentary box, has passed away at the age of 75.

By: Sports Desk | December 26, 2020 3:41:34 am
robin jackmanRobin Jackman (1945-2020) passed away on December 25. (File Photo/AP)

Former England cricketer and commentator Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75, the International Cricket Council has announced.

Born in Shimla — his father was a Major with Second Gurkha Rifles — Jackman had a first-class career in England that spanned between 1966 and 1982. He played in four Tests and 15 ODIs for his country, while he took 1,402 wickets in FC cricket. A fast bowler, Jackman’s Test debut came at the age of 35.

Following his retirement, he became a successful commentator in South Africa.

A statement from the ICC read: “We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75.

“The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: “Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing… Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ‘Jackers’. RIP Rob.”

AB de Villiers was one of the first cricketers to post a tribute to ‘Jackers’, one of the most recognizable voices of cricket in South Africa.

Jackman had been diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

