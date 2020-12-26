Robin Jackman, former cricketer, commentator dies at 75

Former England cricketer and commentator Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75, the International Cricket Council has announced.

We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/J0fw99qoXC — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2020

Born in Shimla — his father was a Major with Second Gurkha Rifles — Jackman had a first-class career in England that spanned between 1966 and 1982. He played in four Tests and 15 ODIs for his country, while he took 1,402 wickets in FC cricket. A fast bowler, Jackman’s Test debut came at the age of 35.

Following his retirement, he became a successful commentator in South Africa.

Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: “Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing… Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ‘Jackers’. RIP Rob.”

AB de Villiers was one of the first cricketers to post a tribute to ‘Jackers’, one of the most recognizable voices of cricket in South Africa.

RIP Jackers #robinjackman — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 25, 2020

So sorry and sad to hear of the passing of Robin Jackman,a cricket man through and through! #RIPJAKKERS — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) December 25, 2020

Jackman had been diagnosed with cancer in 2012.