Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Live now

Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Live: India Legends vs South Africa Legends in Kanpur

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 10, 2022 6:45:07 pm
Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Live Score Streaming and Updates: The Road Safety World Series is back for the second season after the inaugural season. India Legends take on South Africa Legends in the first match tonight. India Legends will be led by Sachin Tendulkar. South Africa legends team will be led by Jonty Rhodes.

Live Blog

18:45 (IST)10 Sep 2022
Here come the players
18:31 (IST)10 Sep 2022
Hello and Welcome

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends is up against Jonty Rhodes' South Africa Legends in Kanpur in the 1st match of the Road Safety World Series 2022. Stay tuned for live updates...

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, Balasubramaniam, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:28:00 pm