Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 1 Live Streaming: Where and where to watch Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara?

Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 1 Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar in action before the match. (Twitter/RSWorldSeries) Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 1 Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar in action before the match. (Twitter/RSWorldSeries)

Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 1 Live Streaming: Two of the biggest names in world cricket- Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will once again give fans to relive their memories when they go up against each other in the opening game of the ‘Unacademy Road Safety World Series’, a T20 tournament, when India Legends will take on West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium.

The tournament, which has been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC), is being organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in partnership with the Professional Management Group (PMG) and will see stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan battle it on field.

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Sameer Dighe(w), Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sairaj Bahutule

West Indies Legends Squad: Brian Lara(c), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Pedro Collins, Daren Ganga, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ridley Jacobs(w), Dinanath Ramnarine, Ricardo Powell, Adam Sanford, Danza Hyatt

When is Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match?

Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match will be played on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Where is Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match?

Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time is Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match?

Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match?

Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match will broadcast on Colors Cineplex.

Where can I live stream Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match?

The live streaming of Road Safety World Series T20 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 1st Match will not be available on Sony LIV. You can follow the live score updates on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd