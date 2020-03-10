Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends?

Road Safety World Series 2020 Live Streaming, India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Its time for India vs Sri Lanka legends tonight.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 10, 2020 3:19:53 pm
Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Sachin vs Murali on the cards. (File Photo)

Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming: India Legends squad for the Road Safety Awareness Series, an exhibition T20 tournament for retired cricketers. As per the series schedule released on Thursday, a total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament. The series will feature some big names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis.

In today’s encounter at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai it will be India Legends who will square off against Sri Lanka legends which means a sumptuous battle between Sachin vs Murali is on the cards. While India beat West Indies in their opening encounter, Sri Lanka also registered a win in their first match as they defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday.

Road Safety World Series 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends LIVE

    14:10 (IST)10 Mar 2020
    Hello and Welcome

    Time for the '90s rewind again! - Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan will once again give fans to relive their memories when they go up against each other in the opening game of the 'Unacademy Road Safety World Series', a T20 tournament, where India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends at the Dy Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Squads:-

    India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Manpreet Gony, Yuvraj Singh, Sameer Dighe(w), Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla

    Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

