Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends?

Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Sachin vs Murali on the cards. (File Photo) Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Sachin vs Murali on the cards. (File Photo)

Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming: India Legends squad for the Road Safety Awareness Series, an exhibition T20 tournament for retired cricketers. As per the series schedule released on Thursday, a total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament. The series will feature some big names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis.

In today’s encounter at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai it will be India Legends who will square off against Sri Lanka legends which means a sumptuous battle between Sachin vs Murali is on the cards. While India beat West Indies in their opening encounter, Sri Lanka also registered a win in their first match as they defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday.