Friday, March 19, 2021
Nuwan Kulasekara’s five-for helps Sri Lanka Legends enter final, to meet India

Sri Lanka Legends romped home to a comfortable win chasing down a 126-run target with 16 balls to spare and ended up beating South Africa Legends by eight wickets.

By: PTI | Raipur |
March 19, 2021 11:12:32 pm
Nuwan Kulasekara returned figures of 5/25. (Twitter/RSWorldSeries)

Sri Lanka Legends set up a final with India Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 after Tillakaratne Dilshan’s outfit defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by eight wickets here on Friday.

Sri Lankans romped home to a comfortable win chasing down a 126-run target with 16 balls to spare.

Riding No.4 batsman Chinthaka Jayasinghe’s 47 not out (25b, 8×4, 1×6) and southpaw Upul Tharanga’s unbeaten 39 (44b, 5×4), Sri Lanka finished at 129/2 in 17.2 overs. Captain Dilshan scored 18 and Sanath Jayasuriya, too, got as many runs.

Earlier, Dilshan won the toss and elected to field and the Lankans bowled out South Africans for a paltry 125.

Seamer Nuwan Kulasekara was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankans as he returned figures of 5/25.

For South Africa, opener Morne van Wyk starred with a half century from 57 balls, including eight boundaries.

Brief Scores: South Africa 125 all out (Morne van Wyk 23, Alviro Petersen 27; Nuwan Kulasekara 5/25) lost to Sri Lanka129/2 (Upul Tharanga 39, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 47) by 8 wickets.

