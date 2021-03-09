Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Tendulkar opts to field first

India vs England Legends Match Live Score

Road Safety World Series, India vs England Live Score: India will seek to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament on Tuesday when they are up against England, who have also won the only match they have played so far. India won the toss and chose to field first, hoping to replicate the Sachin-Sehwag carnage against Bangladesh.

India, along with Sri Lanka, are the table-toppers at the moment and are in line to qualify for the semifinals. India Legends vs England Legends will be played on March 9 from 7 pm IST.