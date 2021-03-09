Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Tendulkar opts to field first

Road Safety World Series, India vs England Live Score: India will seek to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament on Tuesday when they are up against England, who have also won the only match they have played so far. India won the toss and chose to field first, hoping to replicate the Sachin-Sehwag carnage against Bangladesh.
India, along with Sri Lanka, are the table-toppers at the moment and are in line to qualify for the semifinals. India Legends vs England Legends will be played on March 9 from 7 pm IST.
England Legends (Playing XI): Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard
India Legends (Playing XI): Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Munaf Patel
India will field first.
Last week, Sachin scored unbeaten 33 runs off 26 balls as India Legends chased down the 110-run target in just 10.1 overs to beat Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets. Before the England match, he was in high spirits.
Watch | Tendulkar pranks medical staff while undergoing Covid-19 test
India are on top of the table with 12 points from 3 matches. England are among the semfinal spots as well, having won their only match. Sehwag and Tendulkar have been the unstoppable duo from the India team, while Pietersen's blistering 42 saw England beating Bangladesh in their first outing. Which way will the cookie crumble today?
Match starts at 7 pm