Road Safety World Series 2022: Here is all you need to know

Road Safety World Series 2022 is set to feature the game’s former legends, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Yuvraj Sing, among others. Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin on September 10, 2022, and a total of 8 teams will compete in the tournament.

India Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, New Zealand Legends, England Legends, West Indies Legends, and South Africa Legends comprise the eight sides.

The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020, due to the pandemic. This T20 League aims to influence and change people’s mindset toward their road behavior and create awareness of road safety in the country. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming tournament-

Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Road Safety World Series 2022 will feature 18 matches out of which only five will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The rest will be played at 7.30 PM IST.

The live telecast of these matches will be on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits. The games will be live-streamed on Voot and Jio TV Apps.

Venues for the matches are the four cities of Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. The finals and the semi-finals will be played in Raipur.

Road Safety World Series 2022 SQUADS-

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.

Few hours before we get back on the field. The legends are ready to lead their teams to glory in Season 2 of the Road Safety World Series.​ 😍#Roadsafetyworldseries #RSWS #Legends #legendsareback #Roadsafetyawareness pic.twitter.com/y1BVbQKSuj — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 10, 2022

England Legends: Ian Bell (C), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Matches and Venues

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur:

10 Sept 2022: India Legends India vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

11 Sept 2022: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends (3:30 PM)

11 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 PM)

12 Sept 2022: New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

13 Sept 2022: England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends (7:30 PM)

14 Sept 2022: India Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 PM)

15 Sept 2022: Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 PM)

Holkar Stadium, Indore

17 Sept 2022: England Legends vs West Indies Legends (3:30 PM)

17 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

18 Sept 2022: Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 PM)

18 Sept 2022: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 PM)

19 Sept 2022: England Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

21 Sept 2022: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (7:30 PM)

22 Sept 2022: West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 PM)

23 Sept 2022: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 PM)

24 Sept 2022: India Legends vs England Legends (7:30 PM)

25 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends (3:30 PM)

25 Sept 2022: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 PM)

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

27 Sept 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 PM)

27 Sept 2022: England Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 PM)

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

Sept 28, 2022: Semifinal 1 (7:30 PM)

Sept 29, 2022: Semifinal 2 (7:30 PM)

Oct 1, 2022: Final (7:30 PM)