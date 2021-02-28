Road Safety World Series 2021: All you need to know

Cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, and Muttiah Muralitharan will take part in the event. (File Photo)

The Road Safety World Series 2021 is set to feature former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan in Raipur from March 5 to 21.

The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020 due to the pandemic. This T20 League aims to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads and create awareness towards road safety in the country.

Former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar, all of whom recently announced their retirements, will feature in the India Legends team.

India legends vs Bangladesh Legends will clash in the Road Safety World cricket series 2021 opener on March 5.

All the matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Former Sri Lankan swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who is remembered for the vital role he played in the team’s 1996 ODI World Cup triumph, will be playing for the Sri Lanka Legends.

Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath and Vinay Kumar.

Sri Lanka Legends: Thilakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe and Malinda Warnapura.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins and Mahendra Nagamootoo.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini and Lloyd Norris-Jones.

Schedule:

India legends vs Bangladesh legends – Friday, 5 March – 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka legends vs West Indies legends – Saturday, 6 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs Bangladesh legends – Sunday, 7 March – 7:00 PM

South Africa legends vs Sri Lanka legends – Monday, 8 March – 7:00 PM

India legends vs England legends – Tuesday, 9 March – 7:00 PM

Bangladesh legends vs Sri Lanka legends – Wednesday, 10 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs South Africa legends – Thursday, 11 March – 7:00 PM

Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends – Friday, 12 March – 7:00 PM

India legends vs South Africa legends – Saturday, 13 March – 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka legends vs England legends – Sunday, 14 March – 7:00 PM

South Africa legends vs Bangladesh legends – Monday, 15 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs West Indies legends – Tuesday, 16 March – 7:00 PM

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday, 17 March – 7:00 PM

Semi-final 2 – Friday, 19 March – 7:00 PM

Finals – Sunday, 21 March – 7:00 PM

When and where to watch road safety World series on television?

You can watch the live telecast of all the matches on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex from 7 pm IST onwards from March 4, 2021.

How to live stream Road Safety World Series’ matches?

You can live stream the road safety T20 matches on Voot and Jio apps and websites.