Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: India play last league match

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live

Road Safety World Series 2021, IND Legends vs SA Legends Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar’s India will be playing their last league match of the Road Safety World Series 2021 season on Saturday against South Africa. India have ensured their progress to the semifinal stage and may be tempted to test their bench strength in this match. Jonty Rhodes’s South Africa, who have all but ensured their progress too, need one win from their two remaining matches to make it through.

The match will start at 7 pm IST. Updates from the toss and team news is expected to be available at 6:30 pm IST.