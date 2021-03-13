scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: India play last league match

Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India have ensured their progress to the semifinal stage and may be tempted to test their bench strength in this match.

Updated: March 13, 2021 6:01:34 pm
road safety world seriesIndia Legends vs South Africa Legends Live

Road Safety World Series 2021, IND Legends vs SA Legends Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar’s India will be playing their last league match of the Road Safety World Series 2021 season on Saturday against South Africa. India have ensured their progress to the semifinal stage and may be tempted to test their bench strength in this match. Jonty Rhodes’s South Africa, who have all but ensured their progress too, need one win from their two remaining matches to make it through.

The match will start at 7 pm IST. Updates from the toss and team news is expected to be available at 6:30 pm IST.

Live Blog

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Updates:

17:58 (IST)13 Mar 2021
IND L vs SA L

Welcome to our coverage of the last league match for the India Legends side. Virender Sehwag, who is among the leading run scorers of the tournament, has been India's highest scorer so far. Jonty Rhodes has been South Africa's highest scorer. Toss and team news in half an hour.

South Africa Legends: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johan van der Wath, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren, Justin Kemp, Lance Klusener, Nantie Hayward, Martin van Jaarsveld, Lloyd Norris Jones

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe, Ravi Gaikwad

