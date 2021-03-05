scorecardresearch
Friday, March 05, 2021
Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Score: Tournament begins

Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India legends vs Bangladesh Legends will clash in the Road Safety World cricket series 2021 opener on March 5.

Updated: March 5, 2021 6:21:31 pm
Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Score: The Road Safety World Series 2021 is set to feature former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan in Raipur from March 5 to 21.

Former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar, all of whom recently announced their retirements, will feature in the India Legends team. India legends vs Bangladesh Legends will clash in the Road Safety World cricket series 2021 opener on March 5.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Updates:

18:21 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome

Sehwag, Sachin, Yuvraj, Kaif, the Pathan brothers are among the Indian players to be seen in action today. Rafique and Khaled Mashud among similar players from the Bangladesh side. A match of fantastic proportions coming up. Match to begin at 7 pm.

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha(w), Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Noel David

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Aftab Ahmed, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Khaled Mashud(w), Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mahmud(c), Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Rafique, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

