Road Safety World Series 2021, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Score: Tournament begins

IND Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live

Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Score: The Road Safety World Series 2021 is set to feature former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan in Raipur from March 5 to 21.

Former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar, all of whom recently announced their retirements, will feature in the India Legends team. India legends vs Bangladesh Legends will clash in the Road Safety World cricket series 2021 opener on March 5.