Road Safety World Series 2021, ENG Legends vs SA Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming: The England Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the 11th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Led by the Kevin Pietersen, England Legends have won both of their matches at the series so far and look poised to keep their winning streak alive. The team defeated the Bangladesh Legends in their first match, restricting them to 113 and chasing the total with 36 balls still remaining. They then went on to hand favourites and hosts India Legends their first defeat by 6 runs.

While England legends stand at the third place on the Road Safety World Series points table with 8 points, South Africa Legends are at the 4th place with 4 points. The Jonty Rhodes-led side fell cheaply to the Sri Lankan Legends, putting up just 89 runs, going down by 9 wickets as Sri Lanka went to the top of the table with 16 points.

Where will England Legends vs South Africa Legends take place?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

When is England Legends vs South Africa Legends?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends is on Thursday, March 11.

What time will England Legends vs South Africa Legends take place?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends will take place at 7pm IST.

Where will England Legends vs South Africa Legends be broadcast?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex.

Where can England Legends vs South Africa Legends be livestreamed?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends will be livestreamed on VOOT and Jio TV.