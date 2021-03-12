Road Safety World Series 2021, BAN Legends vs WI Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming: On Friday, Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends take on each other at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur in the 12th match of the Road Safety World Series 2020-21.

Both Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends have played three matches each in this tournament and lost all three. West Indies Legends lost to India Legends, South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends while Bangladesh Legends have suffered thrashing defeats against India Legends, England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

Squad:

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (C), Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzaq, Khaled Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, MD.Sharif Mushfiqur Rahman, Mamoon Rashid.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins and Mahendra Nagamootoo.

Where will Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends take place?

Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

When is Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends?

Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends is on Friday, March 12.

What time will Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends take place?

Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends will take place at 7pm IST.

Where will Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends be broadcast?

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex.

Where can Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends be livestreamed?

Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends will be livestreamed on VOOT and Jio TV.