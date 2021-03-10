Road Safety World Series 2021, BAN Legends vs SL Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming: The tenth match of the Road Safety World Series 2020/21 will see Bangladesh Legends tale on Sri Lanka Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

While Bangladesh Legends lost their first two matches of the tournament to India and England Legends, failing to earn a single point so far, Sri Lanka Legends are in very good form, having collected 12 points in four matches so far after comfortably beating West Indies Legends and South Africa Legends. Another win will secure their place for the semi-final.

Where will Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends take place?

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

When is Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends?

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends is on Wednesday, March 10.

What time will Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends take place?

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 7pm IST.

Where will Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends be broadcast?

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex.

Where can Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends be livestreamed?

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends will be livestreamed on VOOT and Jio TV.