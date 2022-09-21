Rizwan quicker to 2000 T20I runs than Kohli, equals Babar’s record

You can’t keep Mohammmad Rizwan out of the spotlight for too long, can you?

Even though Pakistan lost the first of seven T20Is against England in Karachi on Tuesday, September 20, Rizwan levelled his captain Babar Azam’s feat to become the joint quickest 2000 T20I run scorer in 52 games. Quicker than three other batters who were involved in the other T20I some 1,154 km away in Mohali, Virat Kohli (56), KL Rahul (58) and Aaron Finch (62).

Mohammad Rizwan talks to the media after the first T20I against England#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/PeKNt0m95d — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had achieved the feat back in April 2021 during the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe.

Rizwan scored 68 off 46, his 16th T20I fifty as Pakistan registered 158 on the scoreboard batting first. England were able to chase the total in the last over with four balls and six wickets to spare.

Both Rizwan (375) and Babar (165) have been the highest run scorers for Pakistan this year in T20Is, even though the latter’s form has been in question since the Asia Cup where he was only able to score 68 runs in six innings.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper, despite being the tournament’s highest run getter, also faced heat for his innings in the final (55 off 49 deliveries) that many believed bundled further pressure on the team in a chase where they lost wickets in quick succession towards the end.

The responsibilities on the duo have only increased with the absence of Fakhar Zaman who is out injured and is among the reserves for the T20I World Cup.

Pakistan and England go again on Thursday, September 22 at the National Karachi Stadium for the second T20I.