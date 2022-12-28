Rizwan or Sarfaraz? Were Pakistan unaware of rules that the substitute Mohammad Rizwan can’t captain?

Strange events are underway in Pakistan in their first Test against New Zealand. In the absence of the regular captain Babar Azam, ill to take the filed, and since they didn’t name a vice-captain, Mohammad Rizwan, who isn’t part of the playing XI, entered the field as substitute and was seen making changes on the field. The former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper who made his comeback for this game and was present on the field but was seen only taking the DRS reviews.

A short while later, presumably after messages from the dressing room about the rules as claimed by Dawn News, Rizwan stopped his gestures on the field.

The law in question – 24.1.2 – states: “A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires.”

Along with Babar, Shan Masood and Salman Agha also didn’t take the field at the start, with all there down with flu.

In the 53rd over, it was Sarfaraz who took the call to review the umpire’s decision of not out against Devon Conway. It was a successful DRS review.

A journalist from Dawn News tweeted that Pakistan team wasn’t aware of the rules. “News Alert” Pakistan team management doesn’t aware of the ICC rules they sent substitute Rizwan to captain the side but according to the rules a substitute fielder cannot captain the side,” Imran Siddique tweeted. “Sarfraz is now captaining the side in the absence of Babar.”