scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Rizwan or Sarfaraz? Were Pakistan unaware of rules that the substitute Mohammad Rizwan can’t captain?

The law in question - 24.1.2 - states: "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires.” Babar, Shan Masood and Salman Agha also didn’t take the field at the start, with all there down with flu.

Sarfaraz Khan and Mohammad Rizwan discussing who should be taking the review. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Strange events are underway in Pakistan in their first Test against New Zealand. In the absence of the regular captain Babar Azam, ill to take the filed, and since they didn’t name a vice-captain, Mohammad Rizwan, who isn’t part of the playing XI, entered the field as substitute and was seen making changes on the field. The former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper who made his comeback for this game and was present on the field but was seen only taking the DRS reviews.

A short while later, presumably after messages from the dressing room about the rules as claimed by Dawn News, Rizwan stopped his gestures on the field.

The law in question – 24.1.2 – states: “A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires.”

Along with Babar, Shan Masood and Salman Agha also didn’t take the field at the start, with all there down with flu.

In the 53rd over, it was Sarfaraz who took the call to review the umpire’s decision of not out against Devon Conway. It was a successful DRS review.

In the 53rd over, when Sarfaraz reviewed the umpire’s not-out decision when Nauman Ali struck Devon Conway on the pads, and got it overturned in Pakistan’s favour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

A journalist from Dawn News tweeted that Pakistan team wasn’t aware of the rules. “News Alert” Pakistan team management doesn’t aware of the ICC rules they sent substitute Rizwan to captain the side but according to the rules a substitute fielder cannot captain the side,” Imran Siddique tweeted. “Sarfraz is now captaining the side in the absence of Babar.”

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:51 IST
Next Story

Pune police arrest six for gang-raping minor

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 28: Latest News
close