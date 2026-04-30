Vape video: Hefty fine for Riyan Parag as RR captain admits offence, stringent action against team expected

The clip is believed to have been recorded during RR’s 223-run chase against Punjab Kings, shortly after Riyan Parag’s dismissal. (JioHotstar screengrab)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined Riyan Parag 25 per cent of his match fee and handed him one demerit point for vaping inside the dressing room during Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

“Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 40 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The statement added that Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘conduct that brings the game into disrepute.’