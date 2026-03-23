‘Everyone knows how he became RR captain’: Former India opener takes dig at Riyan Parag’s appointment

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth made a bold claim regarding Riyan Parag’s appointment as the Rajasthan Royals captain ahead of the IPL 2026 season, hinting that the 24-year-old was backed by preferential treatment.

Parag will take over as full-time captain from Sanju Samson, whom the Royals traded for Rs 18 crore with the Chennai Super Kings in exchange for the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of the mini-auction last December. Srikkanth took a dig at Parag’s appointment over other established names in the franchise.

“Everyone knows how he became the captain. That is their decision but he is treated like the king there. Parag didn’t have a good season last year, but the year before last, he did brilliantly. Last year, he didn’t do anything deadly,” claimed Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.