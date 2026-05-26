How RR captain Riyan Parag survived controversy, loss of form and fitness issues

Riyan Parag knew what he was walking into when he took over from Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain this season. Replacing a player who had become the face of the franchise was never going to be easy. As Parag himself admitted before IPL 2026 began, Samson was “irreplaceable”, comparing his stature in RR to Virat Kohli’s in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rohit Sharma’s in Mumbai Indians (MI).

Now, after nearly two months of noise, Parag walks into the biggest night of his young captaincy as RR gear up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) challenge in the Eliminator at New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

And hanging over the match, inevitably, is Parag himself.

All or nothing

This IPL has been a strange mix of growth and chaos for the 24-year-old. He has shown flashes of his batting quality and visible leadership moments. There were also off-field distractions, including the controversy around him vaping in the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.

But RR are still alive. And that, in itself, says something about the season they have managed to put together.

After the 30-run win over MI, which sealed their Playoff qualification, he admitted he was “definitely not fit” and was not expected to play the match, but pulled through because of his mental strength, and confirmed he would play on Wednesday. “I’m definitely not fit. All of this was mental toughness. I was not supposed to play today. I was not supposed to play another game,” he said.

But sitting out was never realistically an option.

That has been the nature of his season. Everything around him has felt amplified. Every tactical call, every batting failure and every public moment has invoked strong reactions. When RR win, Parag is praised for backing himself. When they lose, criticism arrives just as quickly.

His IPL 2026 stats don’t stand out: 272 runs in 12 matches at a 152.81 strike rate. But like RR’s season — up and down, sometimes chaotic — he’s had his moments, including back-to-back fifties against Delhi Capitals.

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That late surge matters because the team’s batting, for the large part, has often depended on someone producing something extraordinary.

Sooryavanshi factor

More often than not, that responsibility has fallen on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenager has carried the batting across large parts of the campaign, with 583 runs in 14 matches, with a fearlessness that has changed games. While senior players have had form fluctuations, Sooryavanshi has consistently given RR momentum at the top.

The southpaw’s youthful exuberance has taken a lot of the pressure off Parag’s shoulders, but as one saw against MI on Sunday, there are ways to contain him if teams execute their plans properly, which could expose RR’s middle-order much earlier than they would like.

Parag, meanwhile, has captained on instinct more than caution.

Sometimes it has worked brilliantly. Against MI on Sunday, he bowled Jofra Archer for three overs in the powerplay, and he responded by removing Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir to set the tone in RR’s defence of 205.

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The introduction of Yash Raj Punja in place of Ravi Bishnoi has also worked in the last two matches against DC and MI, where the leg-spinner has picked up important middle-over wickets to slow scoring rates.

If RR crash out against SRH on Wednesday, the scrutiny around Parag will only intensify. That, in a nutshell, is the burden of captaincy at a franchise like RR, especially when following someone as established as Samson. The job comes with no allowance for a quiet season and demands results, constant scrutiny and composure in the chaos. The Eliminator now becomes the clearest test yet of where he stands.

SRH produced one of the most dominant wins of their season against RR in Hyderabad, where the uncapped duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain claimed eight wickets between them to end their unbeaten start to IPL 2026.

The margin for error in knockout matches is almost non-existent. A poor spell here, a moment of indecision between batsmen or one quiet innings can erase months of work. For Parag, the stakes feel even higher.

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If he delivers, RR will move a step closer to their first IPL title since 2008. If he fails, the criticism will be fierce, particularly for someone who has spent years dividing opinion.