Riyan Parag reacts to Praful Hinge’s spell that left RR reeling at 9/5: ‘We were a little surprised’

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered their first loss of IPL 2026, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 57 runs on Monday. At the heart of their defeat were two IPL debutants – Praful Hinge and Sakibul Hussain – who shared eight wickets between them to clinch victory for the hosts, their first at home this season.

One of Hinge’s four wickets was Riyan Parag, who fell for four runs, and the RR captain said that the batsmen were surprised by the pace at which the ball came onto the bat, which eventually led to RR reeling at 9/5 inside the powerplay.

“I felt it was a mix of everything. I felt we were a little surprised by the pace of the ball when it left the hand and how it came off the wicket. The first three of them, if you watch them really closely, Vaibhav expected it a little quicker, and came a little stickier. Same for Dhruv (Jurel), nib-backed in. Same for Jaiswal, he hits that nine out of 10 times, and that stopped.”