Riyan Parag named Rajasthan Royals captain for IPL 2026

All-rounder Riyan Parag has been named the captain of the Rajasthan Royals side for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Sanju Samson, who has led the franchise from 2021 to 2025, has moved to Chennai Super Kings earlier in a swap deal in which the Royals have got Ravindra Jadeja in return.

Parag was retained by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 for whooping sum of 14 crores despite poor returns before that; however, his form has turned around since, and he has been a key middle-order bat and tends to chip in with clever off-breaks from time to time.

MATCHES INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE BEST SCORE 7 5 160 32.00 126.98 50 12 8 86 12.28 111.68 42* 11 10 93 11.62 112.04 25 17 14 183 16.63 138.63 56* 7 7 78 13.00 118.18 20 16 14 573 59.09 149.21 84* 14 14 393 32.75 166.52 95

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026: Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen