‘Don’t make such statements’: Ex-India batter slams Riyan Parag’s ‘mental toughness’ remark

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag faced harsh criticism from former India batter Manoj Tiwary for his comments on his and his teammates’ fitness after the crucial win over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

After RR held fort at the Wankhede Stadium during a victory that sealed their qualification for the Play-offs, Parag was asked about fitness issues in the camp that have seen him and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being in and out of the XI in recent matches.

Parag claimed that he was not fit to take the field against MI and endured the rigours of a hot day on the field due to his mental fortitude.