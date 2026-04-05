Ravi Shastri predicts ‘big future’ for Riyan Parag after leading RR to victory in thriller vs GT

Rajasthan Royals prevailed over Gujarat Titans in what was possibly the first real thriller of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Ahmedabad on Saturday. RR looked set to cruise to victory for much of the game before they were given an almighty scare by Rashid Khan, captaining GT for the day with Shubman Gill out injured, and Kagiso Rabada.

However, RR kept their cool, with Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande pulling them over the line in the last two overs. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for RR captain Riyan Parag after the match, predicting that the batting all-rounder has a “big future” ahead of him particularly in a leadership role.