Ravi Shastri predicts ‘big future’ for Riyan Parag after leading RR to victory in thriller vs GT

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Rajasthan Royals prevailed over Gujarat Titans in what was possibly the first real thriller of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Ahmedabad on Saturday. RR looked set to cruise to victory for much of the game before they were given an almighty scare by Rashid Khan, captaining GT for the day with Shubman Gill out injured, and Kagiso Rabada.
However, RR kept their cool, with Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande pulling them over the line in the last two overs. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for RR captain Riyan Parag after the match, predicting that the batting all-rounder has a “big future” ahead of him particularly in a leadership role.
“Easily one of the best games in @IPL history. Archive this one! @ParagRiyan, you have got B***s of steel and a big future ahead, especially in a leadership role. Outstanding temperament. Well played! IPL Zindabad! @rajasthanroyals #GTvsRR #IPL2026,” said Shastri on X.
The 24-year-old Parag had been touted among the brightest young talents in the league in his initial seasons with RR. While he is yet to establish himself at the international level, Parag has become a mainstay for the Royals over the years. He was made RR captain last season due to regular skipper Sanju Samson’s participation being limited by a finger injury that he had suffered. With Samson leaving for CSK this season, Parag was announced as the permanent captain of the side.
Parag had made his international debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. He has played nine T20Is thus far, with the last of those coming in October 2024, and has scored 106 runs at an average of 17.66 and strike rate of 151.42. Parag has also taken four wickets in the format. He has also played one ODI for India, which as against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 7, 2024. Parag was India’s highest wicket-taker in that match, returning figures of 3/54. He then scored 15 in 13 balls as India were thrashed by 110 runs.
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