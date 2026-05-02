‘I don’t think I need to answer any critics’: RR skipper Riyan Parag after scoring 90 vs Delhi Capitals

Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals play a shot during Match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India, on May 1, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Putting all the recent controversy behind him Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag the batter stepped up for his team, slamming 90 off 50 deliveries with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes against the Delhi Capitals on Friday. His innings helped RR post 225/6 but it wasn’t enough as DC with the help of KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, chased down the target and won by 7 wickets.

“I don’t think I need to answer any critics or anyone talking about it. But at the end of the day, my job is to get two points. So my score and my innings don’t really matter if we lose the game,” Parag said after the match, reacting to a question on if he answered his critics.