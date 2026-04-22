QUICK COMMENT: Riyan Parag has 81 runs in seven games. How long can Rajasthan Royals look the other way?

Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)
A tally of 81 in seven outings can put anyone’s spot in the side in jeopardy, even if he’s the captain. One can safely assume, however, that Riyan Parag‘s position at Rajasthan Royals isn’t under immediate threat. It should be.
Royals have leaned heavily on their top three — the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, followed by Dhruv Jurel — and as long as they fired, the poor returns lower down were glossed over. But when the top order fails, someone has to step up. Parag has been distinctly unable to do that. He has been in the middle neither for a long time nor a good time. And he often has a problem against decent bowling.
His dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday made it worse. The top three were back in the dugout with 32 on the board. A partnership with Shimron Hetmyer was the need of the hour. Parag reached 20 at barely a run a ball, then slog-swept a full delivery from Prince Yadav straight to a fielder well inside the long-on rope. Poor form and poor match awareness, in one shot.
It has been a pattern. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, he was bowled neck and crop by a Varun Chakravarthy googly when the team needed him most. Before that, he edged an expansive drive to slip after Praful Hinge had torn through the top order in the first over. When the match has been in the balance, the captain has repeatedly failed to tip it.
When Royals won their first four games, Parag’s captaincy was widely praised — tactical nous, man-management, the works. But he is no Mike Brearley, who could justify his place on captaincy alone. Brearley at least had the gift of making better players perform above themselves. Parag needs to be one of those better players, and at the moment he isn’t.
He is 24, has played T20Is and an ODI for India, and has spent his entire IPL career — over 90 games across eight seasons — at one franchise, which now has him leading it. That the captaincy went to him rather than another may prompt raised eyebrows, though that is a question for the franchise’s think tank. What complicates matters further is that dropping a captain mid-season is never straightforward — it unsettles strategies built around him and sends a signal the dressing room cannot unhear. Royals will be reluctant. But a captain contributing neither with bat nor ball — his occasional overs have yielded little — becomes a selection problem that reluctance alone cannot solve.
His average across those 90-odd games sits below 25. The patience of a franchise is not infinite, even for one of their own.
Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting.
Professional Background
Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world.
Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career.
Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey.
Recent Notable Articles (2025)
His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments:
Golf and Athlete Ventures:
"In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends.
"Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India.
Cricket and World Cups:
"How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025).
"Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match.
"IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025).
Thought Pieces and Policy:
"Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket.
"Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024).
Olympic Sports:
"Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024).
Topics of Interest
Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More