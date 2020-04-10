Cricketer Rishi Dhawan slapped with fine for violating lockdown protocols

Rishi Dhawan played three ODIs in Australia in January 2016. (Express Archive) Rishi Dhawan played three ODIs in Australia in January 2016. (Express Archive)

Himachal Pradesh cricketer Rishi Dhawan was slapped with a fine of Rs 500 by the police for violating the lockdown prtocols. As per a report in The Times of India, Dhawan was penalised for not having a vehicle pass.

The report mentioned that the cricketer was on his private vehicle and was returning from a bank. It added that the cricketer without any obligation paid the fine on the spot.

Rishi is a common face in India’s lucrative Indian Premier League, which currently stands suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has represented Kings Xi Punjab and Mumbai Indians in IPL and his good show with the India A team had earned him a ticket to the national side back in 2016. He has also featured in three ODIs, in which he scored 12 runs and picked up a solitary wicket. He has one T20I cap under his name.

In the domestic circuit, Rishi has 79 first-class appearances with 3,702 runs and 308 wickets. His record in List A cricket is quite impressive, playing 96 matches and scoring 1777 runs at an average of 34.17. In the bowling department, he has 125 scalps to his name.

With the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14. However, there are speculations suggesting that the lockdown could be further extended.

With the ongoing scenario, the police have been directed to keep a strong vigil on any movement in the road and other places.

