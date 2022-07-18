scorecardresearch
Rishabh Pant’s fearless mentality sets him apart: Jos Buttler

Rishabh Pant scored his century in 106 balls but his second fifty came off in just 35 deliveries

Updated: July 18, 2022 8:44:06 am
Rishabh PantIndia's Rishabh Pant bats during the third one day international cricket match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England. (AP)

England captain Jos Buttler missed a stumping chance and gave Rishabh Pant a life when the southpaw was batting on 18. It cost England the match and the series.

Rishabh Pant’s 125 not out off 113 balls and Hardik Pandya’s all-round heroics carried India to a five-wicket win in the series decider ODI against England on Sunday. The visitors claimed the three-match rubber 2-1.

In the post-match press conference, Buttler decoded what sets Rishabh Pant apart from the others.

“Rishabh is a fantastic player. Again if you give him a chance, he will make you pay it. There are numerous stroke players around the world, but Rishabh is a very fearless player,” Buttler told reporters.

READ |IND vs ENG: 18 till I die – then Pant goes bonkers

“He is someone who is great to watch. He is great for the game in all the formats. He is an exciting plyaer to watch. It is probably his mentality that seems to set him apart.

“He is an exceptional talent, but he is a fearless cricketer too. It looks like he gets the great backing to play the way he watnts to play,” he added.

A carnival-style atmosphere greeted Pant’s first ODI century, in which he accelerated after going past 50. He mixed orthodox strokes to give England a lesson after it failed to bat out its 50 overs for the third time in the series.

For England, Buttler top-scored with 60 off 80 balls in England’s 259 all out in 45.5 overs, but that was put in the shade by Pandya’s 71 off 55 deliveries in a decisive 133-run stand for the fifth wicket with Pant at Old Trafford.

India won the first ODI at the Oval by 10 wickets before England responded with a 100-run victory at Lord’s in the second match.

England skipper Jos Buttler said his team didn’t bat well throughout the summer.
“I thought we were short (of runs). Needed a good start which we got actually (with the ball). Throughout the whole summer so far we haven’t batted our best,” Buttler said.

