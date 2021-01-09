Rishabh Pant’s elbow brutally hit, taken for scans; Saha takes keeping gloves

Rishabh Pant was seen struggling with the bat after his left elbow was hit. (AP)

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant’s elbow injury has added more to India’s injury woes after he was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday and now he has been taken for scans. Wridhhiman Saha, who was dropped from the Playing XI after the first Test defeat, has put on his wicketkeeping gloves here in the second innings on Saturday.

The incident took place when Pant was at the receiving end of a brutal blow by Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins. The penultimate delivery of the 85th over hit Pant’s elbow when he tried to pull Cummins. With the ball not bouncing as much as expected, the southpaw ended up playing over the ball and resultantly missing it.

The ball brutally hit left elbow causing severe pain. He immediately threw his bat and fell down with pain. Pant got assisted by the Indian physio and after a significant delay, the batter was back with the bat.

He was seen with the taped elbow but the aggressive batter could not restrain himself from hitting the bowlers and he ended up edging a fuller ball from Josh Hazlewood to hand an easy catch to David Warner at the slip. The 23-year-old got out for 36 runs and here a 53-run partnership between Pujara and Pant came to an end.

A relentless Patrick Cummins and a mean Josh Hazlewood dismissed India for 244 after Cheteshwar Pujara’s slowest half-century helped Australia take complete command at tea on the third day of the third Test here on Saturday. Australia took a first-innings lead of 94 runs and it would be an uphill task for India to make a comeback in this match.