‘These moments are priceless’: Rishabh Pant wishes India U-19 team luck ahead of World Cup final vs England

India will bank on its swashbuckling batting line-up when it takes on a gritty England in what promises to be an evenly-matched summit clash.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 06:32 PM IST
Rishabh Pant India U19 Final World CupIndia players celebrate after taking a Pakistan wicket in the U-19 World Cup match. (Credit: ICC)
With the India U-19 team just one win away from clinching a record-extending sixth title, Rishabh Pant wished Ayush Mhatre and Co all the best for the final vs England on Friday. “All the best to the U-19 boys. You are playing some amazing cricket. From my U-19 experience, I can say this – these moments are priceless, so enjoy them with your teammates and give it your best,” Pant, who was part of India’s team for the 2016 U-19 World Cup, posted on X.

“Playing for India is always a proud moment, at any level. Enjoy the occasion, play with heart, wear the jersey with pride and get the cup home,” he added.

India will bank on its swashbuckling batting line-up when it takes on a gritty England in what promises to be an evenly-matched summit clash. India’s successful chase of a massive total to humble Afghanistan in the semifinal where skipper Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George finally produced innings of substance, augurs well for the five-time champions, aiming to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2022.

India have shown tremendous resolve from the very first group match against the United States. In the semifinal, they decimated a hardened Afghanistan side to maintain an blemish-free record despite being in pursuit of a 300-plus target. They now face another unbeaten team in England.

India will be aware that England have reached this far after knocking out defending champions Australia and will be high on confidence. To pull off the win, India will need a collective performance befitting the quality in their line-up, studded with batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose firestorm approach has left opposition teams struggling for answers.

Suryavanshi, who turns 15 next month, has already struck three half-centuries and a blazing century in the final could be the driving force that propels India to the title.

(With agency inputs)

