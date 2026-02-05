‘These moments are priceless’: Rishabh Pant wishes India U-19 team luck ahead of World Cup final vs England

With the India U-19 team just one win away from clinching a record-extending sixth title, Rishabh Pant wished Ayush Mhatre and Co all the best for the final vs England on Friday. “All the best to the U-19 boys. You are playing some amazing cricket. From my U-19 experience, I can say this – these moments are priceless, so enjoy them with your teammates and give it your best,” Pant, who was part of India’s team for the 2016 U-19 World Cup, posted on X.

“Playing for India is always a proud moment, at any level. Enjoy the occasion, play with heart, wear the jersey with pride and get the cup home,” he added.