‘Nightmare’: Pant seeks Uttarakhand CM’s help in midnight plea during SL tour

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant took to social media on Saturday night and sought an urgent intervention from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over land acquisition issues in his home state.

The 28-year-old Pant, who is currently featuring in India’s three-day practice match on the tour to Sri Lanka in Colombo, took to X (formerly Twitter) and conveyed that he wanted to buy land in Uttarakhand to shift his base from Delhi back to his hometown.

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In a post shared at 12:46 am on X, Pant said that his efforts to procure land in Uttarakhand had failed over the last three years.

“@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you??? It’s been a long time for me, especially being local from Uttarakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here. I love my Uttarakhand. My humble request to you is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir,” Pant wrote on X.

@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026

‘Gift would be lovely’

Pant added that though a “gift” for his contributions to the state was welcome, he had rather intended to buy the piece of land with government assistance.

“A gift would be lovely for representation our state at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on their rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn’t know how to do it,” Pant wrote in another post.

CM responds

Responding to Pant’s plea on Saturday morning through social media, Uttarakhand CM Dhami assured the cricketer of necessary assistance from the authorities.

“Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable,” his statement translated from Hindi read.

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“Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules.”

According to reports, Pant was recently revealed as the highest tax-payer from Uttarakhand for the 2025-26 financial year – having paid a whopping Rs 23.84 crore. He had similarly shelled out Pant Rs 10.5 crore in taxes last year.

On Friday, Pant took the field as India’s wicket-keeper at the start of the three-day practice game in Colombo against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. He was later substituted for Dhruv Jurel as the side rotated its players throughout the day. Pant lost his Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul in June and has since also been reduced to a one-format player in the national side.