Rishabh Pant breaks Twitter seeking suggestions on location for new house

Rishabh Pant, who played a pivotal role in India’s recent Test series win in Australia, sent his fans into a creative frenzy on Thursday after seeking suggestions on locations where he could buy a new house.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman navigated a wave of criticism and ridicule earlier this month and came up with two electrifying knocks of 97 and 89 during the Test matches in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

Up against one of the best bowling attacks of all time, Pant really did come into his own and instantly became a heartthrob for crores of Indian spectators. The fans returned their love for him on Twitter with interesting replies when Pant asked their opinion on a matter. He, currently, lives in Roorkee’s Ashok Nagar with his mother and sister.

“Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao [Ever since I came back home from Australia, my parents are telling me to get a new house. Will Gurgaon be alright? If there are any other options, please suggest],” Pant asked on Twitter.

In response to Pant’s tweet, his fans came up with their suggestions and urged him to shift to cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Naya Raipur, Noida, Kanpur, Muzaffarpur and so on.

On Wednesday, Pant was nominated for the newly-introduced Player of the Month awards by the International Cricket Council. Apart from him, India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, and pacer T Natarajan are also in the fray. All of them played a stellar role in India’s Test series win against Australia.