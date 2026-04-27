Rishabh Pant’s ‘too many minds’ comment threw LSG management under the bus, says Shaun Pollock

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant hinted at too many decision-makers in the LSG camp after their defeat to KKR. (CREIMAS)

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock slammed Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant’s comments that had hinted at too many decision-makers in the camp following their sixth defeat of the IPL 2026 season on Sunday night.

Pant’s men suffered yet another embarrassing defeat after they failed to chase down a 156-run target at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, handing Kolkata Knight Riders a pulsating Super Over win despite a sluggish start after being sent into bat.

Post the defeat, a fifth in succession and an eighth consecutive loss at home, Pant hinted that there were too many opinions being fed to him from a vaunted coaching set-up. Reflecting on the decision to bowl spinner Digvesh Rathi in the final over, during which KKR batter Rinku Singh slammed him for four consecutive sixes, Pant said: “See, there are always times in cricket where you can turn a little bit of bowling at the same time. But sometimes bowlers have to bowl those hard overs.