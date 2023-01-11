Rishabh Pant to miss IPL 2023, says Sourav Ganguly: ‘We will do well but Pant’s injury will affect’

Having met a road accident that resulted in a ligament tear in December 2022, Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. As reported by the Indian Express earlier, Pant is expected to stay out of the game for the upcoming six months.

Now former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who has reportedly joined the Delhi Capitals franchise as director of cricket has stated that Pant is bound to miss IPL 2023.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata per Sports Today. “I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals.”

Ganguly was part of the Delhi franchise as an advisor during the 2019 IPL season and had left the role after being appointed BCCI President later that year. He was succeeded by former India cricketer Roger Binny in October 2022.

Pant, who was named captain of Delhi Capitals midway back in 2021 after Shreyas Iyer missed out due to injury, had led the team to a top-two playoffs place the same season followed by a league stage exit in 2022. The 25-year-old met with a road accident on December 30 while he was on the way to his home in Roorkee and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.

“Rishabh is a very important player and we have been closely monitoring his situation. I have decided that BCCI will take care of his medical expenses and we will airlift Pant today (Wednesday) to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for further treatment. The BCCI will take care of Pant’s medical expenses and provide all help,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told The Indian Express earlier this year.

Shortly afterwards, the BCCI had also issued an official statement on Pant’s further treatment, “He will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.”

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” the statement further mentioned.