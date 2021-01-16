‘You could weld in them’: Rishabh Pant’s sunglasses in focus, Shane Warne says they are from service station

Rishabh Pant has been under the spotlight for a variety of reasons in recent times, but it was his choice of sunglasses which was in focus during Day 2 of the 4th India vs Australia Test at the Gabba on Saturday.

Pant was seen sporting a pair of goggles with fluorescent rims in the first session of the day, when Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings. Shane Warne and Kerry O’ Keefe, Australian commentators on Fox Sports, were quick to point out Pant’s unusual fashion choice.

“What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull?” Warne asked O’Keeffe.

“Straight out of the service station?”

“They are servos aren’t they?” O’Keeffe replied.

“And he bought flowers as well.

“No they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin.

I see the Fox commentary team have returned to their “bit” on Rishabh Pant’s sunglasses from yesterday. Did no-one in the production team tell them it wasn’t funny then? #AUSvsIND — Shane Thomas (@tokenbg) January 16, 2021

“Would you like fly buys with those?”

Following this, footage of Shikhar Dhawan wearing sunglasses were shown.

“You talk about the bin Skull, but look at Shikhar Dhawan is rocking there goodness me. It looks like something out of the old movie Slapshot. I think he might need windscreen wipers Skull,” Warne said.

“You could weld in them,” O’Keeffe replied.