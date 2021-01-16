scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

‘You could weld in them’: Rishabh Pant’s sunglasses in focus, Shane Warne says they are from service station

Rishabh Pant was seen sporting a pair of goggles with fluorescent rims as Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings in the 4th Test.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 16, 2021 10:04:02 am

Rishabh Pant has been under the spotlight for a variety of reasons in recent times, but it was his choice of sunglasses which was in focus during Day 2 of the 4th India vs Australia Test at the Gabba on Saturday.

Pant was seen sporting a pair of goggles with fluorescent rims in the first session of the day, when Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings. Shane Warne and Kerry O’ Keefe, Australian commentators on Fox Sports, were quick to point out Pant’s unusual fashion choice.

“What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull?” Warne asked O’Keeffe.

“Straight out of the service station?”

“They are servos aren’t they?” O’Keeffe replied.

“And he bought flowers as well.

“No they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin.

\

“Would you like fly buys with those?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Following this, footage of Shikhar Dhawan wearing sunglasses were shown.

“You talk about the bin Skull, but look at Shikhar Dhawan is rocking there goodness me. It looks like something out of the old movie Slapshot. I think he might need windscreen wipers Skull,” Warne said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“You could weld in them,” O’Keeffe replied.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

4th Test Day 1: Natarajan takes 2 on debut to trouble Australia
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 16: Latest News