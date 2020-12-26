Rishabh Pant’s input helps Ashwin get Matthew Wade’s wicket

Rishabh Pant did an MS Dhoni from behind the stumps when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling on Day 1 of the 2nd Test on Saturday.

In the first hour of the day, Pant predicted from behind the stumps that Matthew Wade was going to go for his shots and so Ashwin should bowl at the stumps. One ball later, Wade shimmied down the track as Ashwin held to a straight line and got a leading edge to go to Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant can be heard on the stump mic: “Andar hi rakhna, ye maarega (Ash, keep it to the stumps, he’ll definitely try to hit.)”

Wade departed for 30 off 39 balls and Australia were reduced to 35 for two in 13 overs, having lost opener Joe Burns early in the innings for a 10-ball duck.

12.4: Matthew Wade sweeps for a FOUR. Rishabh Pant: Ash, keep it to the stumps, he’ll definitely try to hit. 12.5: Ravi Ashwin bowls to the stumps, Wade hits the aerial shot and got out. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 26, 2020

Rishabh Pant 🔥

He was saying from behind, “Andar hi rakhna, ye maarega” & it did happen next ball. None of that Haha shit — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) December 26, 2020

Pant’s dexterity at predicting what the batsman was going to do helped Ashwin pick up his first wicket, which he followed up by getting Steve Smith out for a duck soon after.

Australia were eventually bundled out for 195, with India reaching 36/1, trailing by 159 runs at the close of play on Day 1.