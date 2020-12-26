scorecardresearch
Rishabh Pant’s input helps Ashwin get Matthew Wade’s wicket

Rishabh Pant predicted from behind the stumps that Matthew Wade was going to go for his shots and so Ashwin should bowl at the stumps. One ball later, Wade was out trying to go for a shot.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 26, 2020 5:21:45 pm
ind vs ausRishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate on Day 1 (BCCI)

Rishabh Pant did an MS Dhoni from behind the stumps when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling on Day 1 of the 2nd Test on Saturday.

In the first hour of the day, Pant predicted from behind the stumps that Matthew Wade was going to go for his shots and so Ashwin should bowl at the stumps. One ball later, Wade shimmied down the track as Ashwin held to a straight line and got a leading edge to go to Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant can be heard on the stump mic: “Andar hi rakhna, ye maarega (Ash, keep it to the stumps, he’ll definitely try to hit.)”

Wade departed for 30 off 39 balls and Australia were reduced to 35 for two in 13 overs, having lost opener Joe Burns early in the innings for a 10-ball duck.

Pant’s dexterity at predicting what the batsman was going to do helped Ashwin pick up his first wicket, which he followed up by getting Steve Smith out for a duck soon after.

Australia were eventually bundled out for 195, with India reaching 36/1, trailing by 159 runs at the close of play on Day 1.

Bumrah, Ashwin help India floor Australia on Boxing Day
