Rishabh Pant steps down as Lucknow Super Giants captain

Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Friday. This brings to an end a rather forgettable tenure as LSG skipper for Pant, with the wicketkeeper-batsman captaining the side in 28 matches and winning just 10.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” said LSG in its statement.

LSG director of cricket Tom Moody further said in the press release that Pant “approached the franchise with the request”.