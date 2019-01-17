Rishabh Pant shares the ‘reason’ behind his happiness

After giving the Aussies a taste of their own medicine both with the bat and with some entertaining banter, it seems that Rishabh Pant is keeping himself away from the cricket world and is making the best use of the break. The 21-year-old cricketer on late Wednesday night shared a picture on Instagram with a friend and captioned it, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.”

His friend also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle, which she captioned, “My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant.” The name of the girl is Isha Negi and as per her Instagram handle she is an entrepreneur and interior decor designer.

Pant was the part of the Indian squad that defeated Australia in a Test series on their home soil for the first time. India clinched the four-match series 2-1 and Pant played a vital role in India’s historic triumph. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 350 runs in the series and was the second highest run scorer after Cheteswar Pujara, who amassed 521 runs.

Pant’s exploits included a score of 159 during the final Indian innings of the series. It was part of a 204-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

He also became the first wicketkeeper from the subcontinent to score over 200 runs and complete 20 catches in a Test series. However, Pant was not included in the Indian squad for the ongoing ODI series against Australia and the upcoming limited-over series in New Zealand, which starts from January 23.