Rishabh Pant scored 100 due to England bowlers’ fault: Mohammad Asif

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif is no stranger to controversial opinions. Sometimes he is pointing out faults in Virat Kohli’s technical skills and recently he said that Rishabh Pant wasn’t tested enough on the first day of the Edgbaston Test between India and England where the wicketkeeper-batter scored a century to dig his team out of a hole.

“It was totally England bowlers’ fault as Pant did no wonders. He has technical faults. His left-hand doesn’t work but still he managed to score a century because English bowlers didn’t bowl to him in his weak areas,” Asif said in a Twitter video.

“I will not name individuals but England made a lot of mistakes. When Jadeja and Pant were batting, they brought in a left-arm spinner who wasn’t an ideal option to bowl at that moment,” he went on to add.

– Muhammad Asif about the India batsmen, Kohli & Pant! pic.twitter.com/1gC3Akfanm — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) July 2, 2022

“I am not against Pant, but with such decisions by the opposition, you get an edge to score big,” the former Pakistan player said.

He also said that he was called out for his opinions on Kohli a few years back but he has stood steadfastly by his remarks.

“I pointed out Kohli’s technical fault a couple of years ago but people started calling me out. See today (Friday), he hasn’t scored a century for a long time now. I love watching Kohli and even he is a big player than me. But technically, he needs to work harder,” Asif concluded.