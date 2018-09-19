Rishabh Pant relives baptism by fire in England

Rishabh Pant struggled to master the late movement in England from behind the stumps. (Source: AP) Rishabh Pant struggled to master the late movement in England from behind the stumps. (Source: AP)

What does Rishabh Pant dread the most about keeping to fast bowlers in England? No, it’s not the delivery that deviates in the air after it leaves the bowler’s hand, nor is it the one that seams off the track. But it’s those that veer off their path at the last moment, well after it has crossed the batsman. The red Dukes ball has gained notoriety for performing strange tricks under cloudy English skies. This summer, not just batsmen, but even Pant has been left bamboozled by the extravagant, but late movement.

Pant, just 20, and making his Test debut, did his bit to counter this anomaly. He altered his stance to cut down the angle, and also to sight the trajectory of the moving ball better. But it did not help matters. His second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton was probably the classic example when things went spiraling out of control. Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shammi were bending their backs and getting ample purchase from the pitch on the opening day.

There were atleast seven instances during England’s first innings when the ball bent, climbed and swerved, most of which were out of Pant’s outstretched arms. “Obviously, you do get frustrated. I tried my best, and conceding those byes (32 in the first innings of the Southampton Test) was not my fault. But if someone who has not watched the match, would only look at the scorecard. Only those who saw the match would know that some of those were out of my reach,” he said after the practice session at the Feroz Shah Kotla, ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The late, prodigious movement also has to do with the extra zip generated by the Indian pace trio, all of whom were consistently bowling at over 140kmph. The other, and perhaps the most decisive factor, was the wobbly seam presented by Sharma and Shami. “All our bowlers (Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami) were quicker than the England bowlers, and were clock 140kmph consistently. Ishu bhai and Shami bhai in particular bowl with a wobbly seam. I think, that’s why it moves so late after leaving the batsman,” Pant explained.

Despite his best efforts behind the stumps against the Indian pace trio in England, Pant is aware that sterner tests await him for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, where spinners (R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) are likely to play stellar roles. In a bid to expand his skill set, Pant is likely to undergo a short training programme at the National Cricket Acedemy in Bengaluru, where he will keep on turning tracks. This module will be undertaken before the two home Tests (in Rajkot and Hyderabad) begin next month. “Before the Tests in India, I plan to visit the NCA and keep on tracks where there will be roughs,” Pant said. The move is part of chief selector MSK Prasad’s initiative to provide a session for Pant, to help him hone his skills under a specialist wicket-keeper coach.

Pant, though, is happy to have got this opportunity, and is looking to make it count. “I am happy that he (MSK Prasad) wants to help me out with my keeping. As a youngster, it’s my duty to keep improving at every given opportunity,” he said. Pant got a glimpse of Ashwin and Jadeja’s skills during the three Tests in England. But, at home, they will be far more potent.

Even as he looks to fine-tune his wicket-keeping skills, it’s his batting in which Pant showed his true mettle. His 114 in the final innings at The Oval gave India a glimmer of hope of overhauling the target of 464. Consequently, that knock won him plaudits from several quarters, including from former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, who termed him “the most exciting young left-handed batsman.”

Pant, though, points it to his discipline and working closely with India A coach Rahul Dravid earlier in the summer, who had said before the England series that Pant was able to mould his game according to situations. “I worked on my temperament and tried to curb my natural instinct to hit every ball. Rahul sir told me that the more quickly I can change my game as per situations, the better I will become as a player,” he explained.

A maiden Test century under his belt, and with a trip to the NCA in the offing, Pant is working hard to take his game up by a couple of notches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App