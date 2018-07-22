Rishabh Pant has temperament, skills to perform in Test cricket, says Rahul Dravid

Rishabh Pant was included in the squad for England Tests. (Source: Express Archive) Rishabh Pant was included in the squad for England Tests. (Source: Express Archive)

On the back of a successful IPL season, where Rishabh Pant was the second highest run-scorer, and a series of impressive performances for India A during the recently concluded tour of UK, the wicketkeeper-batsman has received a maiden Test call in England. Speaking in an interview to BCCI, India A coach Rahul Dravid stressed that the 20-year old has the “temperament” to perform in the longest format. “Rishabh has shown that he could bat differently. He has the temperament and skills to bat differently,” he said.

The former India captain, who coached Pant during his U-1 days, further added that the left-handed batsman has a unique ability to read the match situations. “He is always going to be an attacking player but reading of the situation when one is playing red ball cricket is required. We are glad that he has been picked in the national team and I hope he takes this maturity and builds from thereon,” he said.

Pant scored crucial half-centuries in four-day games against West Indies A and England Lions in June, and Dravid was quick to point out his achievements. “On this trip, we challenged him a lot to bat according to the situation. He got a critical 64 not out in the One-Day tri-series final (England Lions), when he was the last recognised batsman.

“And also against West Indies A, he put on a 100 run partnership with Jayant Yadav (in successful fourth innings run chase),” the legendary cricketer said.

The 45-year old further added that Dravid’s record is another testament to his talent in 5-day cricket. “There were three-four innings where he showed that he is willing to bat differently. We all know the way he bats. Even during the 2017-18 (it was 2016-17) Ranji Trophy season, when he got 900 plus runs and his strike rate was 100 plus and we have seen him bat similarly in IPL as well,” he said.

With India’s bench getting a chance to perform in the “Shadow Tour” of India, the former batsman praised the concept developed by BCCI and said it will help the country before major tournaments. “It’s great to have shadow tours. It may not always be possible but whenever it’s possible it’s highly beneficial. A lot of players have joined the national side from the team. It also gave Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane come down and spend time with us and play a practice game that was competitive and tough,” he said.

“Having India A team tour before the national side (gets into action) opens up many possibilities in terms of preparation for both the sides. It also serves as motivation for many players for they know when they do well on A tours, they will be picked in the national team,” he further added.

India will play the first Test against England from August 1.

