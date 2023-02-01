‘It drove me nuts…..I stopped giving suggestions and inputs’: Former India fielding coach R Sridhar on Rishabh Pant not listening to his wicketkeeping inputs

Over the past couple of years, Rishabh Pant has become an integral member of the Indian team. Courtesy not just of his batting heroics in overseas conditions but also for his wicketkeeping skills. Early in his career, Pant was criticized for not being able to keep wickets in turning conditions at home.

In his new book, ‘Coaching Beyond’, former India coach R Sridhar has mentioned that when he started out, Pant wouldn’t take to his suggestions on wicketkeeping.

“There were some inputs he was little reluctant to take. Because he trusted the game that had brought him to this level. Sometimes, I must confess, it drove me nuts, his stubbornness. But getting angry or frustrated wasn’t going to help anyone. I had to find a way to get Rishabh to try and do different things, if only for him to figure out if those changes might actually be beneficial to his keeping,” Sridhar wrote.

“We spent a lot of time together at practice, often just him and me and I decided it was time for a little tough love. I stopped giving suggestions and inputs and would ignore his quizzical looks when the ball burst through his hands or he fumbled with his collection. Rishabh has the smarts so it didn’t take him long to work out something wasn’t quite right,” he added.

The 52-year-old went on to add that having been unable to improve on his keeping, Pant then approached him.

“After a while he walked up to me and said ‘Sir, you aren’t saying anything. Please tell me what to do. Smiling inwardly, I said ‘Maybe you should lead with your head and not with your hands. Satisfied at having got me to shed my silence, he did precisely that. As the head led the way, so did the body and he was more assured in collecting the ball.”

While India preferred Wriddhiman Saha as their first choice wicketkeeper in Tests at home, following Pant’s performance in the 2020/21 tour of Australia, the latter has emerged as the first choice red ball wicketkeeper for India, both home and away.