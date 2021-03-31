Rishabh Pant can be potential India captain in near future: Azharuddin

Rishabh Pant can be a frontrunner for the India captaincy in the near future, said former captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The 23-year-old Pant was earlier in the week named captain of IPL side Delhi Capitals due to the injury-forced absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

“Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come,” Azharuddin tweeted.

Azharuddin predicted that Pant’s attacking brand of cricket will be beneficial for the national team in the years to come.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role,” Capitals head coach Ricky Pointing said in a press release.

Despite having proven captains Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith in their ranks, and a senior pro like Ravichandran Ashwin who led Kings XI Punjab two years ago, Capitals stuck to their youth policy in handing over the reins of the team to Pant from Iyer.

In 2017-18, when Pant was just 20, he had led Delhi to the Ranji Trophy final.