‘Rishabh Pant’s gone out of favour in India’s white-ball teams’: IPL 2026 season key for LSG captain’s comeback, says ex-CSK batter

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will need an extraordinary IPL 2026 season to revive his chances in the ODI and T20I set-ups, according to former India batter S Badrinath.

Pant has been away from competitive action for more than two months since captaining Delhi in the domestic circuit, and is now gearing up for his second IPL season as captain with Lucknow Super Giants.

“There will be a lot of focus on Rishabh Pant. Let’s not forget, he was the most expensive player in the auction two years back. So there will be massive expectations on him. It is clear that he has gone out of favor within the Indian white-ball setup. They are seeing him only as a red-ball player,” said Badrinath on his YouTube channel.